Boston U. 69, Navy 63

NAVY (14-16)

L.Loehr 1-3 1-3 4, Wieck 6-9 0-0 12, Carter 2-5 4-4 10, Davis 6-18 0-0 13, Summers 2-3 2-4 6, Nelson 4-9 2-2 10, Kasanganay 2-4 0-0 5, Dorsey 1-2 0-0 3, Yoder 0-2 0-0 0, Deaver 0-2 0-0 0, Njoku 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 9-13 63.

BOSTON U. (19-13)

Mahoney 3-12 3-6 9, Mathon 2-3 1-2 5, Harper 3-7 2-4 11, McCoy 7-16 5-5 19, Whyte 7-12 1-1 18, Brittain-Watts 0-1 0-0 0, Petcash 1-4 0-0 3, Tynen 0-0 1-2 1, Hemphill 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-57 13-20 69.

Halftime_Navy 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Navy 6-20 (Carter 2-3, Dorsey 1-2, Kasanganay 1-2, L.Loehr 1-2, Davis 1-8, Deaver 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Yoder 0-1), Boston U. 8-24 (Whyte 3-6, Harper 3-7, Hemphill 1-2, Petcash 1-4, McCoy 0-5). Rebounds_Navy 34 (Summers 10), Boston U. 32 (Whyte 10). Assists_Navy 9 (Summers 4), Boston U. 12 (McCoy 4). Total Fouls_Navy 20, Boston U. 13. A_517 (1,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.