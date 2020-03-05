Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Boudebouz nets winner as St-Étienne reaches French Cup final

March 5, 2020 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Ryad Boudebouz scored the winner deep into injury time as Saint-Étienne stunned title holder Rennes 2-1 to reach the French Cup final on Thursday.

Nearing the end of four minutes of injury time, the ball reached Boudebouz on the edge of the penalty area and he confidently stroked it into the bottom right corner.

Saint-Étienne has won the trophy six times but not since 1977. Les Verts will now face 12-time champion Paris Saint-Germain in the final on April 25.

Rennes upset PSG in the final last year after coming from 2-0 down. The Brittany side looked in control when M’Baye Niang scored a penalty in the 33rd.

Advertisement

But defender Timothée Kolodziejczak equalized for the home side just before the break.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

In Wednesday’s semifinal, Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick as PSG won 5-1 at Lyon to reach its sixth straight final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise