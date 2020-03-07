Listen Live Sports

Boum leads UTEP over Rice 77-72

March 7, 2020 4:49 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Souley Boum had 25 points as UTEP edged past Rice 77-72 on Saturday. Daryl Edwards added 22 points for the Miners.

Boum hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Bryson Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for UTEP (17-14, 8-10 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Lathon added six rebounds.

Trey Murphy III had 16 points for the Owls (15-16, 7-11). Ako Adams added 13 points. Robert Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Miners are undefeated in three games against the Owls this season. Most recently, UTEP defeated Rice 68-62 on Feb. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

