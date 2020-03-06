Bradley 64, S. Illinois 59

S. ILLINOIS (16-16)

Domask 2-11 0-0 6, Benson 3-7 1-2 9, Jones 9-20 0-1 20, McGill 3-9 4-4 10, Suggs 2-3 3-3 8, T.Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Gooch 1-1 0-0 3, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 8-10 59.

BRADLEY (21-11)

Childs 5-15 5-6 16, Bar 2-3 0-0 4, D.Brown 7-13 5-5 19, Kennell 1-7 0-0 3, Kingsby 1-5 0-0 2, Tahvanainen 4-8 0-0 12, Henry 2-7 2-2 6, Boya 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-13 64.

Halftime_S. Illinois 27-24. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 9-20 (Benson 2-3, Domask 2-3, Jones 2-6, Gooch 1-1, Suggs 1-1, T.Brown 1-4, McGill 0-2), Bradley 6-17 (Tahvanainen 4-7, Childs 1-3, Kennell 1-4, Henry 0-1, D.Brown 0-2). Rebounds_S. Illinois 25 (McGill 9), Bradley 40 (Childs 8). Assists_S. Illinois 12 (McGill 4), Bradley 14 (D.Brown 7). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 17, Bradley 14. A_7,399 (21,000).

