Bradley 76, Drake 66

March 7, 2020 5:48 pm
 
DRAKE (20-14)

Robbins 9-18 1-1 19, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, A.Murphy 1-5 6-10 9, Penn 6-10 3-3 17, Wilkins 4-9 4-4 14, Sturtz 0-2 1-4 1, N.Thomas 3-5 0-0 6, Pilipovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 15-22 66.

BRADLEY (22-11)

Childs 5-6 0-1 11, Bar 5-8 0-2 10, Brown 7-15 10-12 25, Kennell 4-10 2-2 12, Kingsby 5-11 1-2 11, Tahvanainen 1-5 3-3 5, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Boya 1-1 0-2 2, A.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 16-24 76.

Halftime_Bradley 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Drake 5-18 (Penn 2-3, Wilkins 2-4, A.Murphy 1-4, Pilipovic 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, N.Thomas 0-1, Jackson 0-3), Bradley 4-11 (Kennell 2-4, Childs 1-1, Brown 1-2, Kingsby 0-2, Tahvanainen 0-2). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Drake 30 (Robbins 12), Bradley 27 (Childs 8). Assists_Drake 9 (Penn 6), Bradley 10 (Brown, Tahvanainen 4). Total Fouls_Drake 19, Bradley 15.

