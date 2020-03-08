Bradley 80, Valparaiso 66

VALPARAISO (19-16)

McMillan 1-4 0-0 3, Freeman-Liberty 8-18 6-8 24, Clay 4-11 0-0 8, Fazekas 2-7 0-0 6, Kiser 3-8 0-0 8, Sackey 3-6 1-2 8, Krikke 2-4 1-2 6, Gordon 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-59 8-12 66.

BRADLEY (23-11)

Childs 7-12 3-4 17, Bar 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 6-14 5-6 21, Kennell 6-11 0-0 14, Kingsby 1-5 0-0 2, Henry 7-9 2-2 16, Tahvanainen 2-7 4-4 10, Boya 0-1 0-0 0, Houpt 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 14-16 80.

Halftime_Valparaiso 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 10-29 (Kiser 2-5, Fazekas 2-6, Freeman-Liberty 2-6, Gordon 1-1, Krikke 1-1, McMillan 1-3, Sackey 1-3, Clay 0-4), Bradley 8-17 (Brown 4-6, Kennell 2-4, Tahvanainen 2-6, Kingsby 0-1). Fouled Out_Fazekas. Rebounds_Valparaiso 26 (Freeman-Liberty 10), Bradley 34 (Childs 8). Assists_Valparaiso 14 (Clay 4), Bradley 15 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 16, Bradley 12. A_8,016 (21,000).

