Braves 1, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 1 4 1 Arzrena cf 1 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 Luc.Fox cf 1 0 0 0 C.Pache pr 1 1 1 0 Hrrmann c 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 Sllivan c 1 0 0 0 Solarte 2b 0 0 0 1 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0 Mstrbni rf 1 0 0 0 O’Brien 1b 2 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 1 0 D.Wters lf 2 0 1 0 J.Wndle ss 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley dh 2 0 0 0 N.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 D.Czens dh 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez ph 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 1 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 1 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 1 0 0 P.Kozma ss 1 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Jackson c 1 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 2 0 1 1 Morales c 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 100 — 1 Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1

E_Morales (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 4. 2B_Kelly (1). 3B_Pache (1). SB_Arozarena 2 (3), Ortega (2). SF_Solarte.

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Ryan 3 2 0 0 0 5 Thompson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Curtiss 2 0 0 0 3 1 Snelten H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Zombro BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0

Atlanta Foltynewicz 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 6 Dayton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minter 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 Pfeifer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Foltynewicz (Renfroe).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso First, Tim Timmons Second, Will Little Third, Roberto Orti.

T_2:40. A_6,681

