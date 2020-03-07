Braves 1, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|
|Arzrena cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pache pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sllivan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solarte 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mstrbni rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Brien 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Wters lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clbrson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Czens dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Morales c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Morales (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 4. 2B_Kelly (1). 3B_Pache (1). SB_Arozarena 2 (3), Ortega (2). SF_Solarte.
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Thompson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Curtiss
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Snelten H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zombro BS, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Dayton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minter
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Pfeifer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Foltynewicz (Renfroe).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso First, Tim Timmons Second, Will Little Third, Roberto Orti.
T_2:40. A_6,681
