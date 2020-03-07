Listen Live Sports

Braves 1, Rays 1

March 7, 2020 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 28 1 4 1
Arzrena cf 1 0 0 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0
Luc.Fox cf 1 0 0 0 C.Pache pr 1 1 1 0
Hrrmann c 3 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0
Sllivan c 1 0 0 0 Solarte 2b 0 0 0 1
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0
Mstrbni rf 1 0 0 0 O’Brien 1b 2 0 0 0
Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 2 0 0 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 1 0 D.Wters lf 2 0 1 0
J.Wndle ss 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0
J.Davis lf 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga rf 1 0 0 0
Rbrtson 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley dh 2 0 0 0
N.Sgard 3b 1 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
D.Czens dh 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez ph 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0
Brsseau 2b 1 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 2 0 1 0
V.Brjan 2b 1 1 0 0 P.Kozma ss 1 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 Jackson c 1 0 0 0
W.Frnco ss 2 0 1 1 Morales c 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 1
Atlanta 000 000 001 1

E_Morales (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 4. 2B_Kelly (1). 3B_Pache (1). SB_Arozarena 2 (3), Ortega (2). SF_Solarte.

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Ryan 3 2 0 0 0 5
Thompson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Curtiss 2 0 0 0 3 1
Snelten H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zombro BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 6
Dayton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minter 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Pfeifer 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Foltynewicz (Renfroe).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso First, Tim Timmons Second, Will Little Third, Roberto Orti.

T_2:40. A_6,681

