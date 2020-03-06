Braves 7, Red Sox 5

Boston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 10 4 Totals 32 7 10 7 J.Duran cf 3 1 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Co.Wong ph 2 0 1 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 J.Praza ss 3 0 1 1 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 Ockimey 1b 2 0 0 0 P.Kozma 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 Cstillo cf 2 1 2 1 Y.Alnso 1b 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 1 0 1 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 1 1 J.Witte 3b 1 1 1 0 R.Ortga lf 1 1 1 0 B.Dlbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrkakis dh 2 0 0 0 Meneses lf 1 0 0 0 R.Unroe ph 1 1 1 0 D L Grr 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Riley 3b 2 1 1 1 J.Meses rf 2 0 0 0 Solarte 3b 0 1 0 0 Androli rf 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 J.Arauz ph 2 0 1 2 Clbrson ss 1 1 1 3 N.Lnghi lf 2 1 1 0 A.Dvall rf 3 1 2 0 J.Downs ph 2 0 0 0 D.Wters ph 1 0 0 0 Baldwin dh 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 2 0 1 0 Chatham ph 0 1 0 0 Lnglers ph 2 0 2 2

Boston 002 000 021 — 5 Atlanta 100 100 14x — 7

E_Duran (1), Albies (1). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Peraza (2), Chavis (2), Flowers (2). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_Riley (2). SB_Duran (1), Castillo (1), Plawecki (1), Longhi (1), Unroe (4), Duvall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodriguez 4 3 2 2 1 4 Barnes 1 1-3 1 0 0 3 1 Brewer 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Alvarez L, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Haworth 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Wright 3 1-3 3 2 2 2 5 Matzek 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 2 Greene 2 1 0 0 1 3 Nunn BS, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Davidson W, 1-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Will Little Second, Jeremy Riggs Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_3:23. A_7,045

