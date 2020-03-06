Braves 7, Red Sox 5

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Acn Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Co.Wong ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ockimey 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Kozma 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Y.Alnso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Ortga lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrkakis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Unroe ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D L Grr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Meses rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solarte 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Androli rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Clbrson ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|N.Lnghi lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Downs ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wters ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldwin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chatham ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lnglers ph
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Boston
|002
|000
|021
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|14x
|—
|7
E_Duran (1), Albies (1). DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 10, Atlanta 6. 2B_Peraza (2), Chavis (2), Flowers (2). 3B_Culberson (1). HR_Riley (2). SB_Duran (1), Castillo (1), Plawecki (1), Longhi (1), Unroe (4), Duvall (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Brewer
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Haworth
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright
|3
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nunn BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Davidson W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke First, Will Little Second, Jeremy Riggs Third, Erich Bacchu.
T_3:23. A_7,045
