Braves 9, Pirates 7

Atlanta Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 11 7 Totals 37 7 11 7 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 R.Unroe ss 2 0 0 0 A.Susac c 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 2 0 1 0 Rynolds lf 1 2 1 2 Jenista rf 2 2 1 1 C.Tlson lf 2 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 1 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 Br.Ball pr 3 2 1 0 S.Brito rf 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 2 0 1 0 Jackson c 3 0 1 0 M.Mrtin pr 2 1 0 0 A.Dvall lf 3 0 0 0 C.Moran dh 3 0 1 1 T.Hrris lf 2 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0 Clbrson 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rddle 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Lopez pr 2 2 1 0 R.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 O’Brien dh 3 2 2 3 Stllngs c 3 1 2 0 Mrtinez ph 0 0 0 0 M.Tlman pr 1 0 1 0 Solarte 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker 2b 3 1 1 2 Kzm Jr. ph 3 1 2 3 Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 3 1 1 0 R.Ortga ph 3 0 0 0 B.Mdris lf 1 0 1 0

Atlanta 010 103 103 — 9 Pittsburgh 004 030 000 — 7

E_Culberson (2), Kazmar Jr. (1), Riddle (1), Castro (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Markakis (2), Tolman (1). 3B_Moran (1). HR_Jenista (2), O’Brien 2 (3), Kazmar Jr. (1), Reynolds (1), Bell (1), Tucker (1). SB_Tolman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Soroka 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 2 Rowen 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wilson 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Weigel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Rusin W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 5 Pfeifer S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 3

Pittsburgh Williams 3 2 1 1 1 3 Feliz H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 Mears H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Rodriguez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stratton 1 3 3 3 0 1 Turley H, 2 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 Erlin H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Del Pozo L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2 Waddell 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Jerry Layne Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:44. A_3,986

