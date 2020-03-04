Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Pirates 7

March 4, 2020 10:31 pm
 
Atlanta Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 11 7 Totals 37 7 11 7
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0
R.Unroe ss 2 0 0 0 A.Susac c 2 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 2 0 1 0 Rynolds lf 1 2 1 2
Jenista rf 2 2 1 1 C.Tlson lf 2 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 1 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 1 2
Br.Ball pr 3 2 1 0 S.Brito rf 2 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 2 0 1 0
Jackson c 3 0 1 0 M.Mrtin pr 2 1 0 0
A.Dvall lf 3 0 0 0 C.Moran dh 3 0 1 1
T.Hrris lf 2 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0
Clbrson 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rddle 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Lopez pr 2 2 1 0 R.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0
O’Brien dh 3 2 2 3 Stllngs c 3 1 2 0
Mrtinez ph 0 0 0 0 M.Tlman pr 1 0 1 0
Solarte 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker 2b 3 1 1 2
Kzm Jr. ph 3 1 2 3 Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Pache cf 2 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 3 1 1 0
R.Ortga ph 3 0 0 0 B.Mdris lf 1 0 1 0
Atlanta 010 103 103 9
Pittsburgh 004 030 000 7

E_Culberson (2), Kazmar Jr. (1), Riddle (1), Castro (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Markakis (2), Tolman (1). 3B_Moran (1). HR_Jenista (2), O’Brien 2 (3), Kazmar Jr. (1), Reynolds (1), Bell (1), Tucker (1). SB_Tolman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka 2 2-3 3 3 3 2 2
Rowen 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wilson 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Weigel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Rusin W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 5
Pfeifer S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Williams 3 2 1 1 1 3
Feliz H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 1 2
Mears H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rodriguez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stratton 1 3 3 3 0 1
Turley H, 2 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Erlin H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Del Pozo L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Waddell 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck First, Jerry Layne Second, Chad Fairchild Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:44. A_3,986

