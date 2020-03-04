Listen Live Sports

Braxton’s 24 points leads St. Francis (PA) past Bryant

March 4, 2020 11:03 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Keith Braxton scored 24 points and No. 2 seed St. Francis (PA) beat seventh-seeded Bryant 87-61 in Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal action Wednesday night.

The Red Flash (21-9) advance to play third seed Sacred Heart on Saturday.

St. Francis built a 22-4 lead and was never threatened. Tyler Stewart’s 3-pointer with 10:51 before halftime gave the Red Flash their first 20-point lead at 30-10. Randall Gaskins Jr. added 20 points for the Red Flash and Tyler Stewart and Myles Thompson each scored 11.

Adam Grant had 13 points for the Bulldogs (15-17), Michael Green III scored 12 and Hall Elisias grabbed seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

