Brewers 2, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Lng Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|E.White dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kpach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vglbach 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Blnco 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Ylich dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freitas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cowgill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrmljos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dav.Fry 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leonard 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Hwell cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gyrko 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Lopes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Spnbrgr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schiner 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Cstro pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pterson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
DP_Seattle 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Hiura (2). HR_Lewis (3), Cain (1), Castro (1). SB_White (1), Smith (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Dunn
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fletcher
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yardley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Faria W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Fletcher (Fry).
WP_Walker.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Brian Knight Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Dan Merze.
T_2:44. A_7,124
