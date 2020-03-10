Listen Live Sports

Brewers 2, Mariners 1

March 10, 2020 1:01 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 2 7 2
Lng Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 1
E.White dh 2 0 1 0 B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0
C.Kpach ph 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt ss 2 0 1 0
Vglbach 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Blnco 2b 1 0 0 0
P.Wsdom 1b 0 0 0 0 C.Ylich dh 3 0 0 0
K.Lewis rf 3 1 1 1 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0
Cowgill lf 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0
Mrmljos lf 2 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 3b 0 0 0 0
Kelenic lf 2 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0
Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Leonard 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Wlton ss 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0
Au.Nola c 2 0 1 0 K.Hwell cf 1 0 0 0
Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 1 0
T.Lopes 3b 3 0 0 0 Spnbrgr rf 2 0 0 0
Schiner 3b 1 0 0 0 Ma.Pina c 3 0 1 0
M.Smith cf 3 0 1 0 L.Cstro pr 1 1 1 1
Pterson lf 3 0 0 0
Seattle 000 100 000 1
Milwaukee 100 000 001 2

DP_Seattle 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Hiura (2). HR_Lewis (3), Cain (1), Castro (1). SB_White (1), Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Walker 3 4 1 1 0 4
Dunn 3 1 0 0 1 5
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 3
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Milwaukee
Burnes 4 3 1 1 1 6
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2
Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 1
Yardley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 1 0
Faria W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Fletcher (Fry).

WP_Walker.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Brian Knight Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:44. A_7,124

