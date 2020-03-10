Brewers 2, Mariners 1

Seattle Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 2 7 2 Lng Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 1 1 1 E.White dh 2 0 1 0 B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0 C.Kpach ph 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt ss 2 0 1 0 Vglbach 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Blnco 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 1b 0 0 0 0 C.Ylich dh 3 0 0 0 K.Lewis rf 3 1 1 1 Freitas ph 1 0 0 0 Cowgill lf 1 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 0 1 0 Mrmljos lf 2 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 3b 0 0 0 0 Kelenic lf 2 0 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0 Leonard 1b 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton ss 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 2 0 1 0 K.Hwell cf 1 0 0 0 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 1 0 T.Lopes 3b 3 0 0 0 Spnbrgr rf 2 0 0 0 Schiner 3b 1 0 0 0 Ma.Pina c 3 0 1 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 1 0 L.Cstro pr 1 1 1 1 Pterson lf 3 0 0 0

Seattle 000 100 000 — 1 Milwaukee 100 000 001 — 2

DP_Seattle 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Hiura (2). HR_Lewis (3), Cain (1), Castro (1). SB_White (1), Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Walker 3 4 1 1 0 4 Dunn 3 1 0 0 1 5 Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 3 Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 2 Williams L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Milwaukee Burnes 4 3 1 1 1 6 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 Claudio 1 0 0 0 1 1 Yardley 1 0 0 0 1 1 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 1 0 Faria W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Fletcher (Fry).

WP_Walker.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley First, Brian Knight Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:44. A_7,124

