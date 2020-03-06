Listen Live Sports

Brodeur scores 22 to carry Penn past Cornell 78-64

March 6, 2020 11:31 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Pennsylvania topped Cornell 78-64 on Friday night.

Brodeur made 9 of 12 from the field.

Max Martz had 12 points for Penn (15-11, 7-6 Ivy League). Jordan Dingle added 12 points. Ryan Betley had 11 points.

Terrance McBride had 22 points for the Big Red (6-20, 3-10). Dean Noll added 11 points. Kobe Dickson had 11 points.

The Quakers improve to 2-0 against the Big Red for the season. Penn defeated Cornell 79-73 on Feb. 9. Penn finishes out the regular season against Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell finishes out the regular season against Princeton on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

