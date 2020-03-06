Brown 64, Harvard 55

BROWN (14-12)

Choh 5-12 3-5 13, Gainey 2-5 0-0 4, Anderson 4-17 4-4 14, Hunsaker 7-17 1-2 20, Mitchell 2-4 2-3 7, Friday 2-5 2-2 6, Cowan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 12-16 64.

HARVARD (20-8)

Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 6-7 1-2 13, Welsh 0-2 0-0 0, Bassey 0-4 0-0 0, Kirkwood 4-13 3-5 14, Tretout 4-12 2-2 11, Djuricic 1-4 2-2 5, Haskett 2-10 0-0 5, Ledlum 0-5 0-0 0, Forbes 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 20-63 8-11 55.

Halftime_Brown 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Brown 8-22 (Hunsaker 5-10, Anderson 2-7, Mitchell 1-2, Choh 0-1, Cowan 0-2), Harvard 7-22 (Kirkwood 3-7, Baker 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Djuricic 1-3, Haskett 1-4, Ledlum 0-1, Welsh 0-1, Bassey 0-2). Fouled Out_Haskett. Rebounds_Brown 36 (Mitchell 10), Harvard 42 (Bassey 7). Assists_Brown 10 (Choh 5), Harvard 8 (Tretout 3). Total Fouls_Brown 15, Harvard 17. A_1,636 (2,195).

