Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown 64, Harvard 55

March 6, 2020 9:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

BROWN (14-12)

Choh 5-12 3-5 13, Gainey 2-5 0-0 4, Anderson 4-17 4-4 14, Hunsaker 7-17 1-2 20, Mitchell 2-4 2-3 7, Friday 2-5 2-2 6, Cowan 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 12-16 64.

HARVARD (20-8)

Baker 1-2 0-0 3, Lewis 6-7 1-2 13, Welsh 0-2 0-0 0, Bassey 0-4 0-0 0, Kirkwood 4-13 3-5 14, Tretout 4-12 2-2 11, Djuricic 1-4 2-2 5, Haskett 2-10 0-0 5, Ledlum 0-5 0-0 0, Forbes 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 20-63 8-11 55.

Halftime_Brown 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Brown 8-22 (Hunsaker 5-10, Anderson 2-7, Mitchell 1-2, Choh 0-1, Cowan 0-2), Harvard 7-22 (Kirkwood 3-7, Baker 1-2, Tretout 1-2, Djuricic 1-3, Haskett 1-4, Ledlum 0-1, Welsh 0-1, Bassey 0-2). Fouled Out_Haskett. Rebounds_Brown 36 (Mitchell 10), Harvard 42 (Bassey 7). Assists_Brown 10 (Choh 5), Harvard 8 (Tretout 3). Total Fouls_Brown 15, Harvard 17. A_1,636 (2,195).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers