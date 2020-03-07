Brown 70, Dartmouth 58

BROWN (15-12)

Choh 3-12 1-2 7, Gainey 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 7-17 5-5 24, Hunsaker 6-15 11-11 27, Mitchell 2-3 0-1 4, Cowan 1-4 0-0 2, Friday 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 21-57 19-22 70.

DARTMOUTH (12-17)

Carter 0-0 1-2 1, Foye 2-5 2-2 7, Samuels 2-5 2-2 6, Sistare 3-10 2-2 11, Rai 2-9 0-0 4, Knight 10-11 0-1 20, Ary-Turner 4-7 0-0 9, Slajchert 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 7-9 58.

Halftime_Brown 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Brown 9-26 (Anderson 5-10, Hunsaker 4-9, Choh 0-2, Friday 0-2, Cowan 0-3), Dartmouth 5-20 (Sistare 3-8, Ary-Turner 1-3, Foye 1-4, Wade 0-1, Rai 0-2, Samuels 0-2). Fouled Out_Rai. Rebounds_Brown 27 (Mitchell 8), Dartmouth 30 (Knight 7). Assists_Brown 6 (Choh, Cowan 2), Dartmouth 14 (Samuels, Knight 4). Total Fouls_Brown 10, Dartmouth 17. A_647 (2,100).

