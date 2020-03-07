Brown looks to sweep Dartmouth

Brown (14-12, 7-6) vs. Dartmouth (12-16, 5-8)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth seeks revenge on Brown after dropping the first matchup in Providence. The teams last met on Feb. 7, when Dartmouth made just two foul shots on five attempts while the Bears hit 19 of 26 en route to the two-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Knight has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Dartmouth field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 41 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 14-2 when scoring at least 63.

BEHIND THE ARC: Brown’s Zach Hunsaker has attempted 169 3-pointers and connected on 31.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Bears have averaged 18.8 free throws per game.

