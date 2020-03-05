Listen Live Sports

BU beats Navy 69-63, advances in Patriot League tourney

March 5, 2020 9:52 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy scored 19 points, Walter Whyte added 18 points and 10 rebounds as third-seeded Boston University beat No. 6 seed Navy 69-63 on Thursday night in a Patriot League quarterfinal.

The Terriers move on to host a seminfinal on Sunday against No. 7 seed Bucknell (16-14). BU swept the season series against the Bison.

Jonas Harper added 11 points for BU.

Cam Davis scored 13 points to lead Navy (14-16). Evan Wieck added 12 points and John Carter Jr. and Tyler Nelson had 10 apiece.

The Terriers used a 21-8 run to build a 60-54 lead with 4:20 to play. Navy pulled to 65-63 with 1:10 left following a Davis 3-pointer and a Greg Summers layup, but the Midshipmen then committed a turnover and missed their last three shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

