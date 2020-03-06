BU meets Bucknell in Patriot League semis

No. 7 seed Bucknell (14-19, 10-10) vs. No. 3 seed Boston University (19-13, 13-6)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Case Gym, Boston; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University is ready to take on Bucknell with a spot in the Patriot League championship game up for grabs. In the regular season, Boston University won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 29, when the Terriers shot 53.7 percent from the field while holding Bucknell to just 44.8 percent en route to the 74-71 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Max Mahoney has averaged 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Complementing Mahoney is Walter Whyte, who is maintaining an average of 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 11.5 points.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 37.2 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-9 when they score 63 points or fewer and 19-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Bison are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 14-8 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Boston University has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

