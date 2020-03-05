Bucknell 64, American U. 59

BUCKNELL (14-19)

Meeks 4-5 2-4 10, Newman 6-7 0-1 12, Funk 2-9 0-0 4, Sotos 2-6 0-0 4, Toomer 6-9 3-3 18, Ellis 2-5 1-2 7, Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Spear 3-7 1-1 7, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-11 64.

AMERICAN U. (16-14)

C.Nelson 3-8 1-1 8, Gasperini 2-6 1-2 5, Beckton 2-10 3-4 7, Harris 6-12 0-0 15, S.Nelson 7-18 7-13 22, Yiljep 1-1 0-0 2, Bragg 0-1 0-0 0, Lubarsky 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 12-20 59.

Halftime_Bucknell 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 5-17 (Toomer 3-6, Ellis 2-4, Sotos 0-2, Funk 0-5), American U. 5-23 (Harris 3-8, C.Nelson 1-4, S.Nelson 1-5, Bragg 0-1, Lubarsky 0-1, Beckton 0-4). Fouled Out_Yiljep. Rebounds_Bucknell 28 (Funk 7), American U. 28 (S.Nelson 7). Assists_Bucknell 13 (Sotos 5), American U. 8 (Harris, S.Nelson 2). Total Fouls_Bucknell 16, American U. 12. A_1,039 (4,500).

