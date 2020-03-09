Listen Live Sports

Bundesliga club Augsburg fires Martin Schmidt as coach

March 9, 2020 11:50 am
 
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Augsburg fired Martin Schmidt as coach on Monday in a bid to ensure survival.

The club said assistant coach Stefan Sartori has also left the club.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for us to make. However, after taking only four points from our last nine games, we decided we needed a coaching change,” Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter said. “We are in danger of not reaching our goal of survival, which is why we came to this decision.”

Augsburg lost at Bayern Munich 2-0 on Sunday, the club’s seventh loss in nine games. It is five points above the relegation zone with nine games to be played.

Augsburg did not say who would be in charge for the upcoming game against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The Associated Press

