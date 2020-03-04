Listen Live Sports

Burns scores 24 to carry Siena over Niagara 77-55

March 4, 2020 9:58 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Burns had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Siena won its eighth straight game, rolling past Niagara 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Donald Carey had 12 points for Siena (18-10, 14-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 10 points and 12 assists. Manny Camper had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Siena posted a season-high 23 assists.

Justin Roberts had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (11-19, 9-10). James Towns added 13 points. Marcus Hammond had seven assists.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Purple Eagles with the win. Niagara defeated Siena 72-71 on Jan. 19. Siena finishes out the regular season against Monmouth on the road on Friday. Niagara finishes out the regular season against Canisius on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

