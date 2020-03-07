Listen Live Sports

Butler 72, Xavier 71

March 7, 2020 10:59 pm
 
BUTLER (22-9)

Golden 3-5 0-0 6, McDermott 1-5 1-2 3, Nze 2-3 2-3 6, Baldwin 13-25 5-6 36, Thompson 5-9 2-2 12, Tucker 1-6 0-1 3, Baddley 2-2 0-0 6, Smits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 10-14 72.

XAVIER (19-12)

Carter 5-8 4-7 17, Freemantle 2-7 2-2 6, Jones 6-10 2-5 14, Marshall 7-14 7-11 21, Goodin 1-6 0-0 3, Tandy 4-10 0-0 10, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-25 71.

Halftime_Butler 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Butler 8-14 (Baldwin 5-7, Baddley 2-2, Tucker 1-4, McDermott 0-1), Xavier 6-23 (Carter 3-4, Tandy 2-6, Goodin 1-6, Freemantle 0-1, Moore 0-2, Marshall 0-4). Fouled Out_Golden. Rebounds_Butler 35 (Nze 8), Xavier 31 (Jones 13). Assists_Butler 8 (McDermott, Baldwin 3), Xavier 10 (Marshall 5). Total Fouls_Butler 23, Xavier 13. A_10,635 (10,250).

