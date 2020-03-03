Listen Live Sports

Butler looks for home win vs St. John’s

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

St. John’s (15-14, 4-12) vs. Butler (20-9, 8-8)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks for its sixth straight win over St. John’s at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Red Storm at Butler was a 69-52 win on Jan. 25, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rasheem Dunn has accounted for 43 percent of all St. John’s field goals over the last three games. Dunn has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. John’s is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 15-4 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: St. John’s is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Red Storm are 10-14 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Butler defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 257th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

