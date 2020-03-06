Butler looks to sweep Xavier

Butler (21-9, 9-8) vs. Xavier (19-11, 8-9)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier seeks revenge on Butler after dropping the first matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last played on Feb. 12, when the Bulldogs shot 47.2 percent from the field while limiting Xavier’s shooters to just 43.6 percent on the way to a five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler has relied heavily on its seniors. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Jordan Tucker have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Naji Marshall has accounted for 47 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Marshall has 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Butler has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 77 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Musketeers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Xavier has 47 assists on 79 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three outings while Butler has assists on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 61.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big East teams.

