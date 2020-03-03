Listen Live Sports

Cagliari fires Maran amid 11-match winless run, hires Zenga

March 3, 2020 2:29 pm
 
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Cagliari fired Rolando Maran on Tuesday amid an 11-match winless streak in Serie A and hired Walter Zenga as its new coach.

The move came two days after a 4-3 loss at home against Roma left the Sardinian club in 11th place.

Zenga, the former Inter Milan and Italy goalkeeper whose most recent job was at Venezia, was given a contract through next season.

Cagliari had exceeded expectations with its strong start to the season, which had it contending for the Champions League places with a 13-match unbeaten streak from the third through the 15th rounds. But the squad has been in a downward spiral since December.

Maran was in his second season in charge of Cagliari.

It’s the 13th coaching change in the 20-team Italian league this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

