Cal St.-Fullerton 75, Long Beach St. 69

LONG BEACH ST. (11-21)

Mansel 5-10 2-3 12, Morgan 1-2 1-1 3, Cobb 2-5 0-0 4, Griffin 3-10 2-3 10, Hunter 3-7 0-0 7, M.Carter 6-13 7-8 21, Roberts 2-3 1-1 5, Slater 1-4 2-2 4, De Geest 1-2 0-0 3, Irish 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 15-18 69.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (11-20)

. Totals 0-0 0-0 19.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 6-21 (M.Carter 2-4, Griffin 2-5, De Geest 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Cobb 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Slater 0-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 0-0 (). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 32 (Morgan 9), Cal St.-Fullerton 7 ( ). Assists_Long Beach St. 15 (Mansel, Roberts 3), Cal St.-Fullerton 10 ( ). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 16, Cal St.-Fullerton 0. A_1,821 (4,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.