California 63, Stanford 51

CALIFORNIA (14-18)

Anticevich 2-5 0-1 4, Kelly 0-0 2-4 2, Austin 5-7 8-9 18, Bradley 7-18 0-0 16, South 5-10 6-6 17. Totals 22-47 16-20 63.

STANFORD (20-12)

Delaire 2-6 0-0 4, da Silva 2-11 0-0 4, Davis 5-14 4-4 16, Terry 1-6 3-4 6, Wills 3-9 4-6 10, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, White 1-1 0-0 2, Kisunas 1-2 1-2 3, Keefe 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-53 12-18 51.

Halftime_California 30-20. 3-Point Goals_California 3-13 (Bradley 2-6, South 1-5), Stanford 5-12 (Davis 2-4, Jones 2-4, Terry 1-2, Wills 0-2). Fouled Out_Terry. Rebounds_California 36 (Anticevich 8), Stanford 26 (da Silva 7). Assists_California 7 (Austin 3), Stanford 7 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_California 17, Stanford 17.

