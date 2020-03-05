California 71, No. 24 Arizona St. 67

CALIFORNIA (12-18)

Styles 0-0 0-0 0, West 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 8-16 5-6 22, Crocker 4-13 9-10 20, McIntosh 2-4 3-4 8, Lutje Schipholt 1-1 0-0 2, Yue 0-0 0-0 0, Anastasieska 1-1 0-0 2, Green 4-8 5-6 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-45 25-30 71

ARIZONA ST. (20-11)

Tapley 6-13 1-2 13, Van Hyfte 0-1 1-2 1, Hanson 2-4 0-0 6, Richardson 7-15 5-8 20, Ryan 5-13 2-2 14, Ruden 2-6 0-0 5, Walker 2-3 2-2 6, Bejedi 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Mbulito 1-2 0-0 2, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 11-16 67

California 12 9 27 23 — 71 Arizona St. 18 14 14 21 — 67

3-Point Goals_California 6-12 (Brown 1-2, Crocker 3-6, McIntosh 1-1, Green 1-3), Arizona St. 6-18 (Hanson 2-3, Richardson 1-6, Ryan 2-6, Ruden 1-3). Assists_California 9 (McIntosh 5), Arizona St. 14 (Richardson 6). Fouled Out_California Green. Rebounds_California 26 (West 1-6), Arizona St. 32 (Walker 3-9). Total Fouls_California 18, Arizona St. 23. Technical Fouls_California Crocker 1. A_0.

