California Baptist 88, Seattle 87, OT

March 1, 2020 12:43 am
 
SEATTLE (14-15)

Dallas 1-6 0-0 3, Brown 13-26 4-4 31, Da Campo 1-2 0-0 2, Means 8-16 7-8 24, Grigsby 5-9 4-5 14, Hundal 4-6 0-0 11, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Nettles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 15-17 87.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (21-8)

Davis 11-14 5-7 31, Pirog 0-1 2-2 2, Acquaah 9-19 7-8 27, Boyd 5-11 2-3 12, Flavors 3-10 2-2 11, Kuol 1-3 2-2 5, Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0, Morison 0-0 0-0 0, Nottage 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 20-24 88.

Halftime_California Baptist 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-29 (Hundal 3-5, Brown 1-4, Dallas 1-6, Means 1-7, Da Campo 0-1, Nettles 0-1, Jones 0-2, Grigsby 0-3), California Baptist 10-19 (Davis 4-4, Flavors 3-5, Acquaah 2-6, Kuol 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Armstrong 0-2). Fouled Out_Dallas, Hundal. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Da Campo 10), California Baptist 38 (Davis 15). Assists_Seattle 8 (Means 5), California Baptist 16 (Acquaah 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 22, California Baptist 19. A_5,058 (6,000).

