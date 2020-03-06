Canisius 67, Niagara 63

NIAGARA (11-20)

Kratholm 1-3 0-0 2, S.Brown 2-5 0-2 4, Hammond 4-11 4-4 15, Roberts 1-1 0-0 3, Solomon 3-8 2-2 10, Towns 6-11 5-5 18, Kuakumensah 5-11 0-2 11, Levnaic 0-1 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 11-15 63.

CANISIUS (12-19)

C.Brown 4-11 0-0 8, Fritz 1-3 3-3 5, Harried 3-8 1-2 7, Henderson 4-8 0-0 10, Johnson 6-17 2-6 14, Brandon 7-18 2-2 19, White 2-2 0-0 4, Hitchon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 8-13 67.

Halftime_Niagara 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 8-17 (Hammond 3-6, Solomon 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Kuakumensah 1-2, Towns 1-3, Levnaic 0-1), Canisius 5-21 (Brandon 3-8, Henderson 2-4, C.Brown 0-1, Fritz 0-2, Harried 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Niagara 28 (Hammond 7), Canisius 39 (C.Brown 10). Assists_Niagara 7 (S.Brown 5), Canisius 12 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Niagara 18, Canisius 16. A_1,805 (2,176).

