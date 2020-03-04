Canisius 85, Marist 69

CANISIUS (11-19)

Brown 2-6 4-6 8, Fritz 3-3 4-5 10, Harried 1-4 0-0 2, Henderson 4-8 0-0 9, Johnson 6-9 2-2 16, Brandon 9-16 0-0 23, Hitchon 3-6 2-2 8, White 3-4 3-3 9, Hadzic 0-0 0-0 0, St. Louis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 15-18 85.

MARIST (7-22)

Sjoberg 0-0 0-2 0, Cubbage 4-12 1-3 11, Herasme 3-8 2-2 10, Sagl 1-4 0-0 3, Saint-Furcy 4-9 2-4 11, Bell 5-7 1-2 15, Jones 9-13 1-1 19, Carmello 0-1 0-0 0, Tordoff 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 7-14 69.

Halftime_Canisius 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 8-14 (Brandon 5-6, Johnson 2-2, Henderson 1-3, Harried 0-1, Hitchon 0-2), Marist 10-21 (Bell 4-6, Cubbage 2-5, Herasme 2-5, Saint-Furcy 1-2, Sagl 1-3). Rebounds_Canisius 30 (Fritz 8), Marist 28 (Cubbage, Herasme 6). Assists_Canisius 19 (Johnson, Hitchon 5), Marist 9 (Cubbage 3). Total Fouls_Canisius 17, Marist 16. A_1,124 (3,200).

