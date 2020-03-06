Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Canisius holds off Niagara 67-63, Brandon scores 19

March 6, 2020 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Majesty Brandon scored 19 points off the bench to lift Canisius to a 67-63 win over Niagara in a regular-season finale on Friday night.

Malik Johnson had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius (12-19, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson added 10 points. Corey Brown had 10 rebounds and eight points.

James Towns scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Purple Eagles (11-20, 9-11). Marcus Hammond added 15 points and seven rebounds. Greg Kuakumensah had 11 points and Raheem Solomon 10.

The MAAC tournament for men’s and women’s games begins Tuesday at Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers