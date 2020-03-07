Cardinals 5, Astros 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Julks rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D L Crz lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tanielu 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Myfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Edman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Dwson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|300
|10x
|—
|5
E_Correa (2), Carpenter (1), Williams (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Tucker (2), Wong (2), Wieters (1). HR_Sosa (2). SB_Wieters (1), Edman (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bielak L, 0-1
|2
|
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osuna
|1
|
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Paredes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant W, 1-0
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gomber H, 1
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Bielak (Molina), Whitley (Edman).
WP_Gant, Gomber.
PB_Maldonado.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher First, David Rackley Second, CB Bucknor Third, Angel Hernande.
T_2:35. A_6,682
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.