Cardinals 5, Astros 1

March 7, 2020 3:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 3 0 Totals 30 5 6 5
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 2
C.Julks rf 1 0 1 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Altve dh 3 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 3 0 0 0
Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0
K.Tcker lf 2 1 1 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 1 0
D L Crz lf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 1 0
Tanielu 1b 1 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa pr 1 1 1 1
C.Crrea ss 3 0 0 0 Y.Mlina dh 2 2 0 0
M.Straw ss 0 0 0 0 Au.Dean ph 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 0 0 0 0
Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0
G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo lf 1 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 1 1 2
Myfield 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Edman 3b 1 0 0 0
Frguson cf 2 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 3 1 1 0
R.Dwson lf 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 001 000 1
St. Louis 010 300 10x 5

E_Correa (2), Carpenter (1), Williams (1). DP_Houston 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Houston 6, St. Louis 6. 2B_Tucker (2), Wong (2), Wieters (1). HR_Sosa (2). SB_Wieters (1), Edman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Bielak L, 0-1 2 0 1 1 2 3
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 3
Osuna 1 3 3 0 0 3
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1
Whitley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Paredes 1 1 1 1 0 2
Garza 1 0 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Gant W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 2 3
Gomber H, 1 3 1 1 1 1 3
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 3
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Bielak (Molina), Whitley (Edman).

WP_Gant, Gomber.

PB_Maldonado.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher First, David Rackley Second, CB Bucknor Third, Angel Hernande.

T_2:35. A_6,682

