Cardinals 6, Twins 1

|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Edman ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Rnhimer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Money 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Montero 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wde Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Roker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Baker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnuelos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Dean rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|R.Lewis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Telis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ed.Sosa 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|130
|000
|20x
|—
|6
E_Jax (1), Adrianza (1). DP_Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, St. Louis 7. 2B_Lewis (1), Celestino (1), Edman (1), Ravelo (1). CS_Kirilloff (1). SF_Sosa.
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer L, 1-1
|2
|
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Lawrence
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jax
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Duran
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ramirez H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cecil
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oviedo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fagalde
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, David Rackley First, Jerry Meals Second, Angel Hernandez Third, Greg Gibso.
T_2:48. A_5,522
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.