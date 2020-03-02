Cardinals 6, Twins 1

Twins Cardinals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 34 6 12 6 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Edman ss 4 2 2 1 Rnhimer 3b 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson ph 1 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 3 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 1 2 1 Grterol c 1 0 0 0 J.Godoy c 1 0 1 2 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 2 0 0 0 P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0 Montero 3b 2 0 1 0 Wde Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 O’Neill dh 3 0 1 1 B.Roker lf 1 0 0 0 L.Baker ph 1 0 0 0 Larnach dh 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 0 0 Bnuelos ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean rf 1 0 0 0 Krlloff lf 2 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 4 1 2 0 R.Lewis ss 3 0 1 0 Carlson lf 3 1 0 0 D.Maggi pr 0 1 0 0 H.Bader cf 2 1 1 0 T.Telis 1b 3 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 1 0 Clstino cf 3 0 1 1 Ed.Sosa 2b 3 0 1 1

Minnesota 000 000 010 — 1 St. Louis 130 000 20x — 6

E_Jax (1), Adrianza (1). DP_Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, St. Louis 7. 2B_Lewis (1), Celestino (1), Edman (1), Ravelo (1). CS_Kirilloff (1). SF_Sosa.

IP H R ER BB SO

Twins Smeltzer L, 1-1 2 5 4 1 0 2 Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alcala 1 1 0 0 1 0 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jax 1 4 2 2 0 1 Duran 1 2 0 0 1 1

Cardinals Cabrera W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 1 Ramirez H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0 Oviedo 2 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fagalde 1 2 1 1 0 1 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, David Rackley First, Jerry Meals Second, Angel Hernandez Third, Greg Gibso.

T_2:48. A_5,522

