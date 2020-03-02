Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 6, Twins 1

March 2, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Twins Cardinals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 34 6 12 6
L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Edman ss 4 2 2 1
Rnhimer 3b 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson ph 1 0 0 0
Adranza 3b 3 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 1 2 1
Grterol c 1 0 0 0 J.Godoy c 1 0 1 2
A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 2 0 0 0
P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0 Montero 3b 2 0 1 0
Wde Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 O’Neill dh 3 0 1 1
B.Roker lf 1 0 0 0 L.Baker ph 1 0 0 0
Larnach dh 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 0 0
Bnuelos ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean rf 1 0 0 0
Krlloff lf 2 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 4 1 2 0
R.Lewis ss 3 0 1 0 Carlson lf 3 1 0 0
D.Maggi pr 0 1 0 0 H.Bader cf 2 1 1 0
T.Telis 1b 3 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 1 0
Clstino cf 3 0 1 1 Ed.Sosa 2b 3 0 1 1
Minnesota 000 000 010 1
St. Louis 130 000 20x 6

E_Jax (1), Adrianza (1). DP_Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, St. Louis 7. 2B_Lewis (1), Celestino (1), Edman (1), Ravelo (1). CS_Kirilloff (1). SF_Sosa.

IP H R ER BB SO
Twins
Smeltzer L, 1-1 2 5 4 1 0 2
Lawrence 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alcala 1 1 0 0 1 0
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jax 1 4 2 2 0 1
Duran 1 2 0 0 1 1
Cardinals
Cabrera W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 1
Ramirez H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oviedo 2 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fagalde 1 2 1 1 0 1
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, David Rackley First, Jerry Meals Second, Angel Hernandez Third, Greg Gibso.

T_2:48. A_5,522

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise