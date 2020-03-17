Listen Live Sports

Cardinals defense needs help in free agency

March 17, 2020 7:07 pm
 
ARIZONA CARDINALS (5-10-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RT Marcus Gilbert, G Max Garcia, TE Charles Clay, QB Brett Hundley, DE Rodney Gunter, LB Brooks Reed, C A.Q. Shipley, RT Jordan Mills, DT Clinton McDonald, DE Cassius Marsh, S Josh Shaw, DT Jonathan Bullard,, DT Zach Kerr, S Chris Banjo, DT Caraun Reid, CB Brandon Williams, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Pharoh Cooper, RB D.J. Foster, LB Joe Walker

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Charles Washington, K Zane Gonzalez, RT Justin Murray

NEEDS: Arizona’s defense gave up most yards in NFL last season, so it could use help just about everywhere in effort to build around returning core of end Chandler Jones, linebacker Jordan Hicks, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Budda Baker. Cardinals have upgraded offense after adding receiver DeAndre Hopkins in trade that sent running back David Johnson to Houston. Arizona put transition tag on RB Kenyan Drake, which means team can match any offer he gets in free agency. Transition tag for running backs is about $8.4 million for 2020.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $20 million

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

