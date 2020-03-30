Listen Live Sports

Chargers announce Bulaga, Harris, Joseph and Vigil deals

March 30, 2020 7:37 pm
 
The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed Monday that they have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive tackle Linval Joseph and linebacker Nick Vigil.

The deals with Bulaga, Harris and Joseph were reached nearly two weeks ago, but filing the necessary paperwork has been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams have been allowed to announce contracts once they are listed on the NFL’s daily transaction report.

Bulaga and Harris were considered to be among the top players available at their respective positions. Bulaga is reunited with Chargers offensive line coach James Campen, who served as his position coach in Green Bay the first nine seasons of his career. Campen was recently hired by the Chargers after spending last season with Cleveland.

Harris joins a unit that has fellow cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King Jr. as well as safety Derwin James.

Joseph’s forte is run stopping and he should pair well with defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Vigil, who reached an agreement with the Chargers late last week, was second on the Cincinnati Bengals in tackles in last season and will contribute to a linebacking group that has lacked depth the past couple years.

