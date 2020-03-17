Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers will be in market for O-linemen in free agency

March 17, 2020 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Philip Rivers, DT Brandon Mebane, LB Thomas Davis Sr., RB Melvin Gordon, WR Travis Benjamin, OG Michael Schofield, DT Damion Square, FS Adrian Phillips, LB Nick Dzubnar, TE Lance Kendricks, WT Geremy Davis, CB Jaylen Watkins, OG Ryan Groy, DT Sylvester Williams, LB Jatavis Brown, FB Derek Watt,

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Isaac Rochell, RB Troymaine Pope, OG Spencer Drango, TE Sean Culkin.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: CB Michael Davis, OG Trent Scott, WR Dylan Cantrell.

Advertisement

NEEDS: Offensive tackle and quarterback are at front of list. Chargers will trade LT Russell Okung to Carolina for RG Trai Turner when new league year begins. Los Angeles doesn’t have depth to begin with at tackle, so look to add experience to unit that has struggled in past couple seasons. Chargers could be in Tom Brady sweepstakes, but they could also be content to let Tyrod Taylor be bridge quarterback and take someone with sixth overall pick. LA has already been proactive with signing RB Austin Ekeler to extension and tagging TE Hunter Henry.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $40 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|19 AI Industry Day
3|19 Naval Research Laboratory SDVOSB...
3|19 Future Proof: Survive and thrive in an...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, the highest ranked woman in the Army

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins