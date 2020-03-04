Charlotte 56, North Texas 43

NORTH TEXAS (20-11)

Geu 1-3 2-2 4, Z.Simmons 2-5 1-1 5, Gibson 3-10 0-1 8, Hamlet 5-9 5-5 16, Reese 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 1-5 1-4 3, Smart 1-4 0-0 2, Draper 1-6 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Mohamed 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 9-13 43.

CHARLOTTE (16-12)

Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Martin 3-6 2-2 9, Shepherd 5-14 7-9 18, Young 3-6 2-2 10, Robb 2-3 0-0 6, Supica 2-3 2-3 6, Williams 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 18-46 13-17 56.

Halftime_Charlotte 27-23. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 4-19 (Gibson 2-6, Hamlet 1-1, Draper 1-6, Geu 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Reese 0-2, Smart 0-2), Charlotte 7-14 (Robb 2-2, Young 2-3, Edwards 1-1, Martin 1-3, Shepherd 1-3, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_North Texas 31 (Geu 9), Charlotte 28 (Bamba, Martin, Shepherd, Young 5). Assists_North Texas 6 (Z.Simmons 4), Charlotte 9 (Shepherd 3). Total Fouls_North Texas 16, Charlotte 14. A_2,811 (9,105).

