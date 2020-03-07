Listen Live Sports

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Greensboro 68

March 7, 2020 10:48 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA (20-12)

Johnson 1-2 0-1 2, Ryan 1-9 0-1 2, Vila 9-16 4-6 22, Commander 3-6 0-0 7, Jean-Baptiste 8-10 4-4 21, Scott 4-5 1-2 10, Caldwell 1-2 1-2 4, Kenic 1-2 6-6 8, Doomes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 16-22 78.

UNC-GREENSBORO (23-9)

Dickey 5-10 2-5 12, Galloway 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 5-12 2-4 13, Massey 3-5 2-3 9, Miller 7-16 3-5 17, Ke.Langley 2-5 0-0 6, Allegri 2-6 0-0 6, Abdulsalam 1-4 0-0 2, Hueitt 0-2 0-0 0, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 9-17 68.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 4-10 (Caldwell 1-1, Jean-Baptiste 1-1, Scott 1-1, Commander 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Kenic 0-1, Ryan 0-3), UNC-Greensboro 7-18 (Allegri 2-3, Ke.Langley 2-3, Massey 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Miller 0-1, Hueitt 0-2). Rebounds_Chattanooga 36 (Vila 12), UNC-Greensboro 28 (Dickey 11). Assists_Chattanooga 8 (Ryan, Commander, Jean-Baptiste 2), UNC-Greensboro 8 (Miller 4). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 18, UNC-Greensboro 22.

