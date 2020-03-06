Chattanooga, UNCG meet in SoCon quarters

No. 6 seed Chattanooga (19-12, 10-8) vs. No. 3 seed UNC Greensboro (23-8, 13-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga is set to match up against UNC Greensboro in the SoCon tourney quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 29, when the Mocs shot 49.1 percent from the field while holding UNC Greensboro’s shooters to just 43.5 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 46 percent of UNC Greensboro’s scoring this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Chattanooga, Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste and Rod Johnson have combined to account for 65 percent of all Chattanooga scoring, including 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Miller has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spartans are 17-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 6-8 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Mocs are 12-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 7-12 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. UNC Greensboro has 42 assists on 75 field goals (56 percent) over its past three contests while Chattanooga has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 33.9 percent this year. That figure is ranked 27th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Chattanooga stands at just 26.9 percent (ranked 221st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

