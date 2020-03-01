Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chidom, McRae help UC Riverside beat cold-shooting Hawaii

March 1, 2020 2:25 am
 
< a min read
      

HONOLULU (AP) — Arinze Chidom had 14 points and nine rebounds, Callum McRae added 12 points and 10 boards, and UC Riverside beat cold-shooting Hawaii 49-43 on Saturday night.

Justin Webster made a layup to open the second half and give a Hawaii (16-12, 7-7 Big West Conference) a 26-24 lead but the Rainbow Warriors missed their next eight shots and shot just 17% (4 of 23) from the field the rest of the way.

Chidom made a layup that gave UC Riverside (16-15, 6-9) the lead for good with 3:10 remaining and sparked a 10-3 run to close the game. Samuta Avea’s jumper with 22 seconds left was Hawaii’s first field goal since Dawson Carper’s dunk with 10:13 to play.

Avea led the Rainbow Warriors with 10 points.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration