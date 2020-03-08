Listen Live Sports

Chidom scores 26, lifts UC Riverside over UC Davis 66-61

March 8, 2020 12:44 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom scored a career-high 26 points, Dikymbe Martin had 20 and UC Riverside beat UC Davis 66-61 on Saturday night.

UC Riverside (17-15, 7-9 Big West Conference) has won three of its last four games while UC Davis (14-18, 8-8) has lost three of four.

Joe Mooney had 24 points and Caleb Fuller added 18 for UC Davis.

Ezra Manjon, the Aggies’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7) and finished with five points.

The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Aggies for the season. UC Riverside defeated UC Davis 65-59 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

