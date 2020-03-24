Listen Live Sports

Chiefs sign XFL quarterback Ta’amu to 1-year contract

March 24, 2020 11:03 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year contract with Jordan Ta’amu, the highest-rated quarterback during the abbreviated XFL season. He will compete with veteran Chad Henne for a backup job next season.

The 22-year-old Ta’amu was undrafted out of Mississippi last year and spent time in training camp with the Texans. He was released in August and signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks, where he led the XFL with an 82.8 passer rating and 72.4% completion percentage and was third with 1,050 yards passing in five games.

The Chiefs signed Henne last week to a $3.25 million, two-year contract that includes $2.75 million guaranteed, making it unlikely that Ta’amu will beat him out for the backup job. But failing that, he should press developmental quarterback Kyle Shurmur for a spot on the practice squad heading into the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

