Cincinnati 64, Temple 63

TEMPLE (14-17)

Moorman 3-5 0-0 7, D.Moore 4-7 0-0 8, A.Moore 3-11 0-0 9, N.Pierre-Louis 0-6 0-0 0, Rose 5-19 7-8 19, Perry 4-5 0-0 10, M.Scott 2-4 3-3 8, Parks 1-1 0-0 2, Forrester 0-0 0-0 0, J.Pierre-Louis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 10-11 63.

CINCINNATI (20-10)

T.Scott 2-10 1-2 5, Jar.Cumberland 6-16 6-7 20, Jae.Cumberland 2-4 3-3 9, Koz 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Diarra 4-6 3-4 12, Adams-Woods 1-4 0-2 3, Vogt 1-2 2-4 4, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 15-22 64.

Halftime_Temple 31-17. 3-Point Goals_Temple 9-19 (A.Moore 3-6, Perry 2-3, Rose 2-6, Moorman 1-1, M.Scott 1-3), Cincinnati 7-22 (Jae.Cumberland 2-3, Jar.Cumberland 2-6, Diarra 1-2, Adams-Woods 1-3, Williams 1-3, Harvey 0-1, McNeal 0-1, T.Scott 0-3). Rebounds_Temple 31 (Moorman 8), Cincinnati 30 (T.Scott 12). Assists_Temple 17 (Moorman, A.Moore 3), Cincinnati 13 (Jar.Cumberland 7). Total Fouls_Temple 20, Cincinnati 15. A_12,365 (13,176).

