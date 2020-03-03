Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67

CINCINNATI (19-10)

Scott 9-14 2-4 21, Vogt 3-4 0-0 6, Adams-Woods 0-1 4-4 4, Jae.Cumberland 1-6 1-2 4, K.Williams 12-18 4-5 30, McNeal 2-3 0-2 6, Diarra 2-2 4-6 8, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 15-23 79.

SOUTH FLORIDA (13-17)

Durr 5-6 3-4 13, Castaneda 3-5 0-1 8, Collins 2-10 4-8 9, Rideau 5-16 1-3 15, Brown 5-9 3-3 16, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Maricevic 1-4 0-0 2, R.Williams 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-54 11-19 67.

Halftime_South Florida 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 6-14 (McNeal 2-2, K.Williams 2-4, Scott 1-2, Jae.Cumberland 1-4, Adams-Woods 0-1, Harvey 0-1), South Florida 10-18 (Rideau 4-6, Brown 3-5, Castaneda 2-4, Collins 1-2, Durr 0-1). Fouled Out_Collins. Rebounds_Cincinnati 26 (Scott 11), South Florida 27 (Durr 8). Assists_Cincinnati 10 (Scott 3), South Florida 14 (Rideau 8). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 20, South Florida 16.

