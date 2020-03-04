Clemson 71, Miami 56

CLEMSON (8-22)

Robinson 5-9 4-4 16, Thornton 12-16 2-2 27, Hank 2-5 0-0 4, Spray 3-7 0-0 9, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Cherry 1-3 1-2 3, Bennett 1-1 0-0 2, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Cotton 1-2 0-0 3, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Meertens 1-4 3-5 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-53 10-13 71

MIAMI (15-15)

Harden 2-7 1-3 5, Mompremier 9-14 5-10 23, Banks 3-6 0-0 8, Gray 3-13 2-2 9, Marshall 1-10 0-0 3, Huston 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 1-5 3-4 5, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 1-7 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 12-20 56

Clemson 25 12 18 16 — 71 Miami 15 18 11 12 — 56

3-Point Goals_Clemson 7-16 (Robinson 2-5, Thornton 1-1, Spray 3-6, Thomas 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Cotton 1-1, Meertens 0-1), Miami 4-25 (Harden 0-2, Banks 2-4, Gray 1-7, Marshall 1-9, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Mason 0-2). Assists_Clemson 13 (Spray 4), Miami 15 (Gray 6). Fouled Out_Clemson Hank, Bennett. Rebounds_Clemson 35 (Bennett 3-5), Miami 38 (Harden 4-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 22, Miami 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,795.

