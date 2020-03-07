Listen Live Sports

Coastal Carolina 63, Texas-Arlington 62

March 7, 2020 5:12 pm
 
COASTAL CAROLINA (16-16)

Burton 4-6 3-3 11, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, Green 1-4 0-0 2, D.Jones 8-21 14-14 31, Legania 2-8 1-2 5, Hippolyte 2-3 0-0 4, Gumbs-Frater 3-8 0-0 6, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 20-21 63.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (14-18)

Narcis 2-9 1-2 7, Davis 3-5 1-2 7, Griffin 5-12 0-0 14, Jackson-Young 2-6 1-1 6, Warren 1-6 2-2 5, Elame 4-9 2-4 10, Azore 4-9 1-3 11, Phillips 1-1 0-0 2, Sparling 0-2 0-0 0, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0, Nouhi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 8-14 62.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 1-13 (D.Jones 1-4, Green 0-1, Hippolyte 0-1, Legania 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Gumbs-Frater 0-2, Ceaser 0-3), Texas-Arlington 10-33 (Griffin 4-9, Azore 2-3, Narcis 2-8, Jackson-Young 1-4, Warren 1-4, Nouhi 0-1, Davis 0-2, Sparling 0-2). Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 41 (D.Jones 14), Texas-Arlington 27 (Narcis, Davis, Elame 5). Assists_Coastal Carolina 11 (D.Jones 5), Texas-Arlington 13 (Azore 4). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 16, Texas-Arlington 16. A_1,125 (7,000).

