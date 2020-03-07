Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Coastal Carolina upsets UT Arlington in Sun Belt tourney

March 7, 2020 6:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater hit a jumper with 1 second left and No. 10-seed Coastal Carolina upset No. 7 UT Arlington 63-62 in Saturday’s first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

The Chanticleers (16-16) face No. 6 Appalachian State in the second round on Monday.

David Azore’s jumper put the Mavericks up 61-62 with 14 seconds left, but he missed the and-one free throw and Coastal Carolina got the rebound with 4 seconds to go and called timeout. Gumbs-Frater got the ball off the inbounds and hit his shot as time expired.

DeVante Jones scored 31 points with 14 rebounds and five assists for Coastal Carolina, which made only 1 of 13 3-pointers (8%) but hit 20 of 21 free throws, including Jones’ 14 of 14. Tommy Burton scored 11 points and Gumb-Frater finished with six.

Advertisement

There were 15 lead changes and eight ties and the Mavericks led 34-29 at halftime.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Sam Griffin hit 4 of 9 3-pointers and scored 14 points for UT Arlington (14-18). Azore had 11 points and four assists and Nicolas Elame added 10 points.

Brian Warren, who was second on the Mavericks in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in