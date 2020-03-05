Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

LEHIGH (10-20)

J.Wilson 7-9 1-1 16, Karnik 3-7 0-0 6, Lynch 5-13 2-2 12, Cohen 8-18 2-2 23, M.Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor 4-7 0-0 9, Fenton 1-4 0-0 2, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 5-5 70.

COLGATE (23-8)

Ivanauskas 8-15 3-5 20, Rayman 5-12 0-0 13, Burns 7-14 0-0 16, Cummings 5-11 6-7 18, Richardson 3-7 2-2 11, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Records 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 30-61 12-15 83.

Halftime_Colgate 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 7-18 (Cohen 5-9, J.Wilson 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Fenton 0-2, M.Wilson 0-2), Colgate 11-31 (Richardson 3-6, Rayman 3-8, Burns 2-7, Cummings 2-7, Ivanauskas 1-3). Fouled Out_Karnik. Rebounds_Lehigh 29 (Lynch 8), Colgate 33 (Rayman, Richardson 9). Assists_Lehigh 10 (Cohen 4), Colgate 19 (Burns 8). Total Fouls_Lehigh 13, Colgate 7.

