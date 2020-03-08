Listen Live Sports

Colgate 89, Lafayette 64

March 8, 2020 4:05 pm
 
LAFAYETTE (19-12)

Jarrett 0-3 1-2 1, O’Boyle 2-5 2-2 7, Quinn 9-11 4-4 22, Perry 2-10 0-0 6, Stephens 7-16 6-6 22, Cherry 0-5 2-2 2, Stout 0-2 0-0 0, Hastings 1-3 0-0 2, Good 0-1 0-0 0, Reichwein 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 15-16 64.

COLGATE (25-8)

Ivanauskas 5-7 0-0 12, Rayman 7-11 0-1 16, Burns 6-20 4-5 17, Cummings 4-11 1-1 11, Richardson 3-6 0-0 8, Ferguson 4-8 3-4 13, Records 5-8 0-0 10, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 8-11 89.

Halftime_Colgate 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 5-21 (Stephens 2-4, Perry 2-8, O’Boyle 1-4, Vaughan 0-1, Jarrett 0-2, Stout 0-2), Colgate 11-31 (Ivanauskas 2-3, Cummings 2-4, Ferguson 2-5, Rayman 2-5, Richardson 2-5, Burns 1-8, Records 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 28 (Hastings 5), Colgate 40 (Rayman 11). Assists_Lafayette 13 (Jarrett 6), Colgate 13 (Burns 4). Total Fouls_Lafayette 12, Colgate 15. A_1,834 (1,750).

