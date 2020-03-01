Sunday, Mar. 1
EAST
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Manhattan 60
Quinnipiac 71, Marist 52
Rider 65, Fairfield 51
Saint Louis 72, Rhode Island 62
South Florida 64, Temple 58
St. John’s 91, Creighton 71
Towson 75, Northeastern 72
Xavier 66, Georgetown 63
SOUTH
FIU 67, Charlotte 52
Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52
Old Dominion 85, FAU 80, OT
MIDWEST
Illinois 67, Indiana 66
Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT
Ohio St. 77, Michigan 63
SOUTHWEST
Houston 68, Cincinnati 55
North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT
Rice 77, Middle Tennessee 66
UTEP 75, Southern Miss. 56
UTSA 66, UAB 59
Wichita St. 66, SMU 62
FAR WEST
Stanford 72, Colorado 64
UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43
