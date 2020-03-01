Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

March 1, 2020 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Sunday, Mar. 1

EAST

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Manhattan 60

Quinnipiac 71, Marist 52

Rider 65, Fairfield 51

Advertisement

Saint Louis 72, Rhode Island 62

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

South Florida 64, Temple 58

St. John’s 91, Creighton 71

Towson 75, Northeastern 72

Xavier 66, Georgetown 63

SOUTH

FIU 67, Charlotte 52

Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Old Dominion 85, FAU 80, OT

MIDWEST

Illinois 67, Indiana 66

Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT

Ohio St. 77, Michigan 63

SOUTHWEST

Houston 68, Cincinnati 55

North Texas 78, W. Kentucky 72, OT

Rice 77, Middle Tennessee 66

UTEP 75, Southern Miss. 56

UTSA 66, UAB 59

Wichita St. 66, SMU 62

FAR WEST

Stanford 72, Colorado 64

UC Riverside 49, Hawaii 43

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War